New data released by the Monroe County Department of Health Monday evening shows 42 people are hospitalized and 25 of them are in ICU.

The County Health Department also announced 11 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus bringing the county total to 257.

Of the 257 confirmed cases, 76 people have recovered from the disease. The health department has placed 490 people into mandatory quarantine and isolation.

The 11 new cases include:

- 1 Female in her 20s

- 1 Female in her 30s

- 1 Female in her 40s

- 1 Male in his 40s

- 2 Females in their 50s

- 2 Males in their 60s

- 1 Male in his 70s

- 1 Female in her 80s

- 1 Male in is 90s

The county has created a map of the cases by zip code.

Eight people in Monroe County have died from COVID-19.

The first person to die in Monroe County was a 54-year-old man who died at Rochester General Hospital on March 17. Health officials confirmed on March 23 that another person died at Unity Hospital. The third patient died at Strong Memorial Hospital, health officials announced on March 24. On March 26, health officials confirmed the death of a fourth person. The fifth and sixth deaths were confirmed on March 28 and 29, respectively. The seventh and eighth patients to die from COVID-19 were confirmed late Monday afternoon

The health department is asking people who have recently traveled to New York City to self-quarantine for 14 days when they come back.