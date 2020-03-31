Most people who come down with COVID-19 can recover at home

As of Tuesday, 75 people were under quarantine in Ontario County to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The county had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon, with four people hospitalized and 10 recovered from the virus that is on everyone’s mind.

So what happens if you are quarantined at home with COVID-19? Ontario County Public Health Director Mary Beer answered questions about that on Monday. She also talked about COVID-19 at last week’s county Board of Supervisors meeting.

“It’s a very difficult time,” Beer said before the board. With COVID-19, “each case has a different nuance,” she said.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Marren said there has been public pressure to see a map of COVID-19 cases, identifying areas of the county where those people are. Beer said she is not totally opposed to mapping areas, though she wouldn’t do that unless the county gets a lot more cases.

“Some of our cases are connected and some are not,” Beer said. If there was a cluster of cases, she would address the matter of mapping differently. “Now the numbers are just too small and it gives the wrong message,” she said.

The coronavirus is circulating wherever you are, Beer emphasized. Protecting yourself and others is the same everywhere — with frequent, proper hand-washing, not touching your face, and maintaining social distancing of at least 6 feet between people — along with staying home as much as possible.

For its part, Ontario County Public Health investigates each positive case of COVID-19 in the county. A Public Health nurse interviews the person who tests positive, to have them identify everyone they were in contact with since the first day they experienced symptoms. Those identified are contacted to see if they have symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath. If they have symptoms, they are to contact their healthcare provider.

As a precaution, even if a person who had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 shows no symptoms, they must stay home for 14 days and be monitored by Public Health. While at home, they need to take their temperature twice a day. Every day, a Public Health nurse calls the person to check in on their condition.

Ontario County Public Works is helping monitor people in quarantine. For a confirmed case of COVID-19 the county Public Health director may order the person to be quarantined. If so, a Public Works employee drives by the home to have the person wave from the window to make sure they are at home.

Public Works can also deliver thermometers or other necessities to people quarantined at home.

What should you do if you experience symptoms? Call your healthcare provider for guidance. COVID-19 testing must be ordered by a healthcare provider. Only sick people with severe symptoms or certain risk factors are being tested for COVID-19.

“If you are sick and need medical care, call your healthcare provider. If you need help immediately, call 911 and tell them you have COVID-19 symptoms,” advises Public Health.

More information and daily updates on COVID-19 in Ontario County are at https://www.co.ontario.ny.us/101/Public-Health

Ontario County Public Health is featured weekdays about 10 a.m. during live segments from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Finger Lakes Television, the public access station at Spectrum cable channel 1304.