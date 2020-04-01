Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Penfield

Lindsay Lembo and Marcelo Ortiz, of Penfield, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton. To be eligible, students must complete at least four courses and earn a minimum 3.6 academic average.

Rochester

Elizabeth Smith, of Rochester, recently joined the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline collegiate honor society, at Ithaca College.