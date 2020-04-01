Lawmakers Wednesday prepared to work into the night to pass the state spending plan

ALBANY — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday he has a deal with legislative leaders on a state budget agreement, which is expected to hold education funding flat for the coming year.

New York's state budget deadline came and went Tuesday without a spending plan in place, leaving in place a payroll mishap that left 120,000 state workers uncertain of when this week's paycheck will come amid a coronavirus crisis causing significant economic uncertainty.

The stalemate, however, seemed to end Wednesday afternoon, when Cuomo said he had a tentative deal with top lawmakers on a budget plan likely headed for passage later in the day.

Lawmakers were preparing Wednesday to work late into the night to pass a budget that is expected to slash school aid as the coronavirus outbreak roils the state's economy.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, began briefing their members late Wednesday morning.

"We have a conceptual agreement with the leaders," Cuomo said. "They are going to go to their members today and talk to them about the agreement, and if the leaders are successful in their conferences, then we will pass the budget."

Cuomo in January first proposed a $178 billion budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year. The final size of the budget agreement had not yet been released as of Wednesday afternoon.

Details remained scarce for some of the budget's major components, including a potential rollback of the state's bail-reform laws, which Cuomo had pushed to include in the budget.

Of the measures known Wednesday evening, the budget:

• Authorizes Cuomo's office to withhold certain state aid payments to local governments if the coronavirus hurts tax revenue worse than expected

• Holds education aid for school districts flat from the previous year

• Legalizes e-bikes and e-scooters, with certain restrictions

• Proposes a $3 billion environmental bond act, which will require voter approval

• Bans food containers made of polystyrene foam — known by most as styrofoam — beginning in 2022.

• Adds "e pluribus unum" to the bottom of the state seal and flag, a pet project of Cuomo's.

Budget talks in recent weeks had been complicated by New York's ongoing response to the coronavirus outbreak, which has hit the state harder than any other in the country and will cause it to lose a still-uncertain amount of revenue totaling at least several billion dollars.

But Cuomo and top lawmakers had remained hopeful they could approve a timely spending plan, which will grant the governor power to withhold certain payments if the state's financial picture worsens unless the Legislature steps in to stop him.

Unlike the federal government, New York state government does not immediately shut down once its budget deadline passes. In general, most state functions have a grace period of several days before finances run dry.

The stalemate did contribute, however, to a payroll snafu that delayed paychecks that were supposed to go out to about half of the state's workforce Wednesday, angering workers who were expecting their pay.