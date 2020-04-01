Dollars for Scholars names board nominees

Fairport-Perinton Dollars for Scholars, a local chapter of Scholarship America, announced its board officer nominees for 2020-22.

The four nominees are Fairport residents and active board members: Angie Kettell, president; Heather McCarthy, vice president; Megan Volhejn, treasurer; and Angela Monnat, secretary.

DFS is a nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to community young people pursuing higher education. The board will vote on nominees at its annual meeting on June 11.

HR Works announces staff changes

HR Works Inc. in Fairport recently hired Janet Files, of Brewerton, and Jolee Bailey, of Spencerport, as leave and benefits coordinators, and promoted Ashley Morelli, of Central Square, to senior leave and benefits coordinator.

Files brings more than five years of experience in human resources. She holds an associate degree in occupational studies and a master certificate in HR.

Bailey brings more than five years of experience in HR, as well as expertise in customer service COBRA and benefit compliance and regulations, Microsoft Office, and interpersonal communications.

Morelli has more than seven years of experience in HR. She holds an associate degree in hospitality management from Onondaga Community College and is SHRM-CP certified.

Fairport resident joins DiMarco Constructors

DiMarco Constructors recently hired Thomas Posella Jr., of Fairport, as director of preconstruction services in its Rochester office.

Posella will lead the work acquisition process of projects’ preconstruction phases. This includes management, coordination and delivery. Posella has nearly 30 years of experience in the construction industry. He most recently was vice president with Koester Associates.

Posella earned his Bachelor of Science in civil and environmental engineering from Clarkson University. He is a licensed professional engineer in New York state.