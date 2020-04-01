New York City hospitals begin shipping patients upstate as the state death toll approaches 2,000

ALBANY — 16,000 deaths in New York.

That was the sobering projection Gov. Andrew Cuomo displayed Wednesday as the coronavirus death toll in New York approached 2,000 and New York City hospitals started shipping patients for the first time upstate.

"This virus has been ahead of us since day one," Cuomo said at his daily briefing at the state Capitol.

"The next battle will happen at the top of that mountain" when the death total could hit its apex later this month, he suggested.

Cuomo based his remarks off of modeling done by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, founded by Bill and Melinda Gates.that estimated about 100,000 deaths nationwide as the virus spreads across the U.S.

That prediction is on the low end of what federal officials have estimated, which have suggested the death total could reach 240,000 without expanded precautions.

And Cuomo even wondered aloud if 16,000 deaths in New York is a low estimate, considering about half of the fatalities in the nation have already been in the state.

If those projections hold, Cuomo said, it could suggest that the virus will cripple other parts of the country the extent it has overburdened New York, where hospitals are overcapacity and deaths are rising at an alarming rate.

Between Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning, the death toll in New York jumped 25%: from 1,550 cases to 1,914, Cuomo said.

More than half of the deaths were in New York City, which reported 1,100 on Tuesday evening.

Closer to home, the Monroe County Department of Health announced 59 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, bringing the total number of cases to 359. New data released by on Wednesday evening shows 62 people are hospitalized and 28 of them are in ICU.

Of the 359 confirmed cases, 90 people have recovered from the disease. The health department has placed 447 people into mandatory quarantine and 184 in isolation.

At last report by Ontario County Public Health, Ontario County had 27 confirmed cases, with four people hospitalized, 10 people recovered and 75 people in quarantine or isolation, along with 280 people who tested negative. Wayne County had 20 confirmed cases, and Yates County had one.

Meanwhile, about a dozen patients with suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been moved from New York City hospitals to Albany-area hospitals, Cuomo confirmed.

Albany Medical Center said it took in the patients on Tuesday night.

“COVID-19 has brought a significant influx of patients to hospitals in other areas," hospital president Dennis P. McKenna said. "In alignment with our mission, Albany Med believes it is our responsibility to help. Our dedicated, skillful and compassionate health care workers are prepared to do so.”

Cuomo said the transfer will be part of an ongoing movement of patients and staff between upstate and downstate as the state looks to better coordinate among hospitals across New York.

"It’s a pure capacity issue, a pure systems management issue," Cuomo said.

He added: "This is one state. This is one family."

Hospitals across New York are erecting tents, reworking underused space and doubling up rooms, all in hopes of adding beds as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues its rapid rise.

Cuomo has ordered each of the state's 200-plus hospitals to put together plans to increase bed capacity by at least 50%, though he's asked them to try to double it.

The capacity order is a major part of Cuomo's coronavirus response plan, which will require hospital leaders to make significant changes as the state tries to increase its total bed capacity from 53,000 to 140,000.

And if the hospitals don't comply? The state could take over.

Cuomo, a Democrat, tucked a measure into a March 23 executive order that allows the state to suspend or revoke any hospital's operating certificate if hospital leaders cannot adequately increase capacity.

The order allows state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, a Cuomo appointee, to name a "receiver" to take over leadership of the hospital, so long as he provides 24 hours notice.

The extraordinary power could be used as a cudgel to force change at hospitals that are resistant to Cuomo's dramatic capacity-expansion order.

Thus far, Cuomo hasn't had reason to use it; Hospitals have complied across the board, the governor said Tuesday.

Includes reporting from Jon Campbell of New York State Team, USA TODAY Network, and Messenger news partner, News 10NBC