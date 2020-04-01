Clarion Pointe Rochester, 2729 Monroe Ave., is serving as a safe housing option for residents in mandatory quarantine or isolation, according to the Monroe County Department of Public Health.

The hotel’s 43 rooms are available for individuals who cannot complete a quarantine or isolation order where they currently live, such as those with an immunocompromised family member.

“As we find ways to help people during this difficult and uncertain time, it is reassuring to know that so many businesses in our community are eager to step up and do the right thing,” said Jeffery McCann, deputy county executive. “I am so grateful to Clarion Pointe Rochester and all of our partners throughout the county who are providing critical services and supplies.”

McCann said the county has exclusive use of the Clarion Pointe for the next two months. The Public Health Department will provide support to individuals residing at the hotel, monitoring their health and ensuring they have the food, medicine, security and other items needed for the duration of their stay. The county will ensure vendors comply with all social distancing and other Public Health guidelines.

Monroe County will staff the hotel with security and Public Health personnel to ensure the individuals remain in safe quarantine in their rooms at all times. They will not be allowed to leave until their quarantine or isolation order expires. No visitors will be allowed.

The county coordinated with law enforcement and public safety agencies serving the hotel. All individuals in the hotel will be Monroe County residents.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger (mpnnow.com/subscribenow).