This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow

Ontario County Public Health would like to thank the citizens and companies that have embraced social distancing. Social distancing remains one of the most important strategies to prevent hospital surges of COVID-19 patients. In this time of uncertainty, social distancing is the one thing you can control.

A few social distancing tips that will help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community:

If you have COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough or shortness of breath), someone else should be grocery shopping for you and dropping it at your door. Symptomatic people need to remain home.

Limit the number of grocery shopping trips and number of family members that are shopping. Social distancing includes one person shopping from each family. if possible. We realize this can be difficult. This minimizes the number of exposures of COVID-19.

Use hand sanitizer prior to and after handling the grocery cart. Most grocery stores have wipes available for cleaning the cart handle. Please wipe the cart handle before and after each use.

Please remember to wash your hands immediately after returning home.

Thank you to those that are ordering takeout at local restaurants. Please do not congregate while you are waiting for your food. Maintain a social distancing space of 6 feet between you and others at all times. Waiting for your food in your car is ideal.

Stay informed. Ontario County Public Health continues to publish COVID-19 case counts every day at 4 p.m. Visit co.ontario.ny.us/101/Public-Health for information.

Mary Beer is the public health director for Ontario County.