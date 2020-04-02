This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow

ROCHESTER — Monroe County leaders confirm they are considering the Dome Arena as a temporary hospital during the coronavirus outbreak.

State leaders have created mobile hospitals in places like the Javits Center in New York City to care for patients should hospitals become overwhelmed.

