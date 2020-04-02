Kelley School fifth grader Matiece Miller is spending part of her time at home as an online KSK News anchor, recording the morning announcements for Twitter and Facebook.

Jen Strazzabosco — the science, technology, engineering, art and math teacher who oversees the announcements in school — recently asked Miller if she would be willing to be the KSK anchor from home. Since she previously served as an in-school anchor and camera person for KSK News, Miller jumped at the chance.

Announcements include reminders to check Schoologoy, shout-outs to students in different classrooms, birthdays and reminders to demonstrate Newark Pride behaviors.

Strazzabosco said the announcements add an important element to students’ days.

“I think it is helpful during the shutdown to have consistency, a routine and for kids to be able to see each other,’’ she said.

Principal Jeff Hamelinck is pleased the daily announcements are back while school is shut down.

“It’s amazing to see the leadership of Matiece and Mrs. Strazzabosco,” he said. “I look forward to seeing Matiece’s beautiful smile and hearing the day’s news.”