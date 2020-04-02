Smoky is a big lap cat who was hanging out with some shy feral cats. He’s doing very well with other cats, but is afraid of big dogs. He has the plushest coat and a handsome face.

Pet Adoption Network, 4261 Culver Road, Rochester, is closed for the time being. Kitty interviews can be arranged.

Call (585) 338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.