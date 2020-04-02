On April 2, Ontario County added three new cases of COVID-19 and three people are hospitalized with the illness

Ontario County Public Health Thursday announced three new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 31. Three of the people involved have been hospitalized. According to Public Health, 17 people with the virus have recovered. There were 76 people in either quarantine or isolation as of Thursday, and 338 tests have come back negative.

Wayne County had 25 confirmed cases and 301 negative results.

Updates and more information for Wayne County are at https://www.co.ontario.ny.us/101/Public-Health