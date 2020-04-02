WXXI and the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra partnered to broadcast select concerts from the 2018-19 season at 8 p.m. on Mondays.

These broadcasts can be accessed via classical915.org or Classical FM 91.5. Upcoming concerts include “Shostakovich 10” on April 20, “Zarathustra!” on April 27 and “Cosi Fan Tutte in Concert” on May 4.

“We’re eager to get back to making music from the stage of Kodak Hall, but unfortunately it’s going to be some time before this becomes practical,” said Curt Long, RPO president and CEO. “Music inspires, entertains and uplifts us, and we could all use a weekly dose of that during these challenging times. We are appreciative of our colleagues at WXXI Classical for the opportunity to expand our already strong broadcast partnership.”