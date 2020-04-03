Our Lady of Mercy School of Young Women in Brighton recently promoted Dave Carro, of Canandaigua, to vice president for external affairs, a newly created position.

Carro previously served as the school’s director of marketing and communications. He will take on a larger role enhancing the school’s visibility and public understanding while raising awareness of Mercy’s contributions to Greater Rochester.

Carro will work with admissions, advancement and alumnae relations, and faculty and staff to develop coordinated communications and marketing strategies.