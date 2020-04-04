Monday marks the beginning of National Public Health Week. I can imagine no better time than right now to express my heartfelt gratitude for the team of public health professionals — 22 in total — who are working around the clock to serve our communities during this extremely challenging time.

The Ontario County Public Health Department’s mission is to protect and promote the health and well-being of our residents. Under normal conditions, we perform a variety of essential duties all focused on keeping Ontario County communities healthy. Our response to the COVID-19 pandemic is illustrative of each aspect of the department’s core responsibilities, albeit in the most extreme form.

We are responsible for mobilizing community partnerships, for linking people to needed personal health services, for supporting laws pertaining to community health and safety, for diagnosing and investigating health hazards, and for keeping citizens informed and educated. Most of this work is performed behind the scenes. In fact, the majority of our citizens are likely unaware of the department’s role and the vital services we provide around the clock 365 days of the year. Yet, we serve our entire population.

We plan for events like the COVID-19 crisis. Our preparedness is certainly being put to the test. I am so proud of the public health team’s ability to meet this challenge head-on, and of their tireless commitment to serving those who have been diagnosed with coronavirus, as well as to protecting others from contracting it.

Over the next few days, as National Public Health Week is observed, I ask that you keep our public health practitioners in your thoughts as they continue to fight the COVID-19 battle in Ontario County. We are certainly fortunate to be served by this team of exceptional professionals. I also ask that you support their efforts by doing your part to keep your community, your neighbors and your loved ones safe by practicing physical distancing and staying at home. International data shows these simple two steps have a significant impact on reducing the outbreak.

To be sure, our public health team is strong and the team is meeting the rigorous demands of the COVID-19 pandemic. Your vigilance to do your part at this time will both honor and support their Herculean efforts during this historic moment in time.

Mary Beer serves as director of Ontario County Public Health.