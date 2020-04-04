To the editor:

Gov. Cuomo signed an executive order to use the National Guard to raid upstate health care facilities for ventilators to service New York City. If the COVID-19 pandemic intensifies in upstate? Too bad. He did tell upstate hospitals (not the citizens) that he was sorry. Sorry won't save upstaters from this terrible disease.

We are calling on you in the media to ask your local officials what they are doing in response to Cuomo's action. What are they doing to protect their constituencies? Upstaters should not pay a price for Cuomo's mismanagement of the state's health care system.

Tim Andrews

Rochester