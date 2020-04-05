Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Achievements

Alexandra Brockhuizen, of Macedon, recently joined the Elmira College chapter of Pi Sigma Alpha National Political Science Honor Society.

Avril King, of Naples, and Dallas Zebrowski, of Penn Yan, were nominated for the 2020 Lanford Presidential Prize from the Oscar and Esther Lanford Endowment of the Fredonia College Foundation. King majors in journalism and public relations, and Zebrowski studies history.

Tessa Milton, of Bloomfield, recently joined the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline collegiate honor society, at Ithaca College.

Dean's list

Felicity Brockhuizen, of Macedon, was named among the Division III scholars of distinction for fall 2019 by the Zag Field Hockey/National Field Hockey Coaches Association. To be eligible, student-athletes must earn a minimum 3.9 GPA. Brockhuizen earned a 4.0 at Elmira College.

Christian Eveleigh, of Bloomfield; Jacob Ciolek, of Honeoye; Rebecca Lehman, of Stanley; and Aubrey Ahern and Sarah Casazza, of Victor, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton. To be eligible, students must complete at least four courses and earn a minimum 3.6 academic average.

Scholarships

Ryan Gage, Casey McKenna and Zach Morse, of Canandaigua; Bobbie Drown and Laura Luna, of Farmington; Kierra Robinson, of Geneva; Jordan Gifford, of Honeoye; and Liam Richards, of Victor, recently earned scholarships to attend Alfred State. All are slated to graduate from high school in 2020.