Canandaigua National Bank & Trust recently promoted Tatyana Dubay and Andrew Saxby to mortgage loan originators.

Dubay joined CNB Mortgage Co. in 2012 as a mortgage underwriter. She brings over 19 years of experience in mortgage underwriting, compliance, consumer and business lending. Dubay holds a FHA direct endorsement, and has knowledge of various mortgage products and underwriting guidelines. She graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology.

Saxby started his mortgage lending career in 2004 as a mortgage loan originator with Veritas Financial in San Francisco. He moved back to the Rochester area and worked with the Housing Council of Monroe County before joining CNB Mortgage Co. in 2012 as a mortgage loan processor. Saxby brings 16 years of experience and graduated from SUNY Geneseo.