Whenever something was rather, shall we say, self-evident, a college teacher of mine would say, “It speaks for itself.” Recently, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi appeared on one of her many favorite TV networks, CNN. What she said about the Coronavirus spoke for itself.

Host Jake Tapper asked the Speaker if she agreed with President Trump’s hope that America’s de facto lockdown might end by Easter. In a land craving unity, you might have expected Mrs. Pelosi, a professed devout Catholic, to speak of Christ’s mercy even as Roman soldiers killed him in Christendom’s now-holiest time. Instead, Pelosi accused Trump of killing Americans.

“What the President—his denial [of COVID-19] at the beginning was deadly,” she began. This mocks Trump’s quickly closing our border and banning travel to and from China even as many, including Pelosi, unleashed the smear of “racist!” Next: “His delaying of getting equipment to where — it continues — his delay in getting equipment to where it’s needed is deadly.” In fact, after a slow start, fearing panic, Trump has coordinated resources with states, imposed health measures, involved the private sector, and exhaustively briefed America.

Barely pausing for breath, Pelosi plowed on. “And now I think the best thing would be to do is prevent more loss of life” — our rate far below other developed countries — "rather than open things up.” She was referring to how Trump might ease social distancing: each of us six feet from another person. Then: “I don’t know what the purpose of that is. I don’t know what the scientists are saying to him. When did this President know about this and what did he know? What did he know and when did he know it?”

As Charlie Brown would say, “Good grief!” Can Pelosi do no better than repeat a timeworn line from Richard Nixon’s impeachment query? “What [are] the scientists … saying to him?” she told a fawning Tapper. Actually, that day they recommended that Trump extend social distancing from March 30 for another month, which straightaway is what he did. Democratic governors Andrew Cuomo and Gavin Newsom, among others, praised him. Not Pelosi, her partisan mouth being where a non-partisan heart and mind should be.

“That’s for an after-action review,” she warned, clearly not content with her 675-day probe of Russian “collusion” in the 2016 election or then leading her party into Ukraine impeachment quicksand. She has now announced a House select committee “on all aspects of the federal [COVID-19] response,” likely and unbelievably presaging yet another attempt to impeach the President and further inflame the land. You could call her “a sick puppy,” as Trump says, except that would be unfair to puppies.

“But as the President fiddles, people are dying,” Pelosi said. Perhaps even Tapper was stunned, saying: “Are you saying that his downplaying ultimately cost American lives?” Quick as a knife, she said: “Yes, I am.” That week, ex-Democratic staffer-turned-NBC “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd, other Dems, and the rabid The Boston Globe agreed that Trump has “blood on his hands.” Likely fueling their venom were polls — Gallup had 60 percent approval — showing approval of Trump’s handling of the crisis.

“It speaks for itself,” my teacher said. Take a record. In 2009, Pelosi bulldozed newly-elected Barack Obama’s “shovel-ready” stimulus program through the House without showing it to a Republican. “We won the election,” she huffed of the partisan plan, “so we wrote the bill.” Pelosi votes as liberal as Maxine Waters and almost as extreme as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, once calling the middle class “un-American” for backing private health insurance. Few will forget her standing behind Trump after his recent State of the Union address to rip up the speech and throw its pieces down. At times she mimics a GOP mole.

Recently, the San Francisco Democrat delayed an indispensable $2.2 trillion COVID-19 relief bill for days by hyping a Green New Deal, more food stamp spending, and new rights for illegal aliens. Above all, she and her party have chosen to deep-six unity against Coronavirus. When World War II began, U.S. ships were bombed at Pearl Harbor, troops captured or surrendered in the Philippines, and 10,000 prisoners braved and often died on the Bataan Death March. Republicans did not verbally abuse a President of the other party by saying that he had “blood on his hands.”

Pelosi and her gang do, since their only end is power. She surely knows how, when Judas Iscariot, having betrayed Christ, collected his thirty pieces of silver, a Roman soldier said to him, “What kind of person are you, if I may ask?”

We needn’t ask what kind of person Nancy Pelosi is. She speaks for herself.

Curt Smith is the author of 17 books, including his most recent “The Presidents and the Pastime: The History of Baseball and the White House.” He is a former speechwriter to President George H. W. Bush, Associated Press “Best in New York State” radio commentator, and Senior Lecturer of English at the University of Rochester. Mr. Smith writes twice monthly for Gannett. Email: curtsmith@acc.net