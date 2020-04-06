This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow

As I have said in the past, especially at a time like this when we are fighting the war against the coronavirus and things are changing seemingly by the minute, given my deadlines, it can be difficult for its content to still be current by the time the column runs. For example, as I write this, the House of Representatives is still to vote on the $2 trillion-plus stimulus/relief bill passed by the Senate. In addition, personal finances are not what many people want to read about in these challenging and fearful times. As a result, I will continue to set out some of my observations, as my wife and I remain in voluntary “old people’s lockdown.”

FIRST, we know that the stimulus/relief bill will include some relief for student loan payments, address unemployment benefits (including increased eligibility), provide for payments to individuals with an adjusted gross income of $99,000 and less, and provide monies and loans to businesses, big and small, and states, for various purposes, including for hospitals.

What I am wondering is, when we really get to read all of the 800-plus pages of the bill, will there be “pork” in it — acknowledging that people can have very different opinions of whether something is pork, and that some people can really spin whether something is pork? It is almost inconceivable that in a $2 trillion package that there is no “pork.” Maybe some journalist will write about it eventually. I am also wondering whether this is just one of several packages that will be required to get our country back on its feet.

Second, I know that many will say that this is not the time to worry about it, and I agree — but the reality is, when this is all over, these relief bills, and our loss of GDP and revenue, will no doubt add to our national debt, currently in excess of $23 trillion. I am concerned, because I already emphasize to students in my CARE financial literacy presentations, that they need to learn to save more, because, among other things, their generation will likely be paying more in taxes in order to get the national debt under control.

Third, several readers contacted me about the concern that I expressed in a recent column about the current drop in stock market valuations, compared to the near record high valuations on Dec. 31, 2019, when many retired individuals received their Required Minimum Distribution amounts. Without going into the details, I just wanted to mention that I have contacted my Congressman, Joseph Morelle, with this concern, in the hopes that Congress will at least look at this issue.

Fourth, I am concerned that state and local governments and school districts may be severely negatively financially impacted by the fallout from the coronavirus far beyond what the federal government’s stimulus/relief packages may mitigate. People are not shopping as much and paying sales taxes; many Americans have and will lose their jobs, and will not be paying as much in income taxes, as well as many businesses. The question is, what services will necessarily have to be reduced?

Fifth, if you are a regular reader, you know that I am a big proponent of paying with cash — Cash is King! During this pandemic, I have been hearing a lot about not using cash, which could possibly spread the virus. I hope when we beat this, which we will, even more people will go back to using cash.

Sixth, I have been wondering if there are any businesses that might benefit in the future with our experiences during the pandemic, including staying at home. Two have come to my mind. They are businesses that sell bicycles and home exercise equipment. As I have been out riding, I am seeing a lot of people riding that, judging from their bikes and their riding style, are not regular riders. Maybe they will enjoy this activity and buy a better bike and keep riding after the crisis. Also, with the gyms closed to ensure more social distancing, I have heard that home gym equipment sales are up. Over the years I have built up my own home gym so that I can work out anytime and wear whatever I want, but gyms have never been a form of socialization for me. Perhaps more people will see the advantage of having a home gym, or at least some home exercise equipment.

Seventh, just as we speculated that on online and distance learning would increase after the crisis, I believe that we can expect that with our current experiences, what I will refer to as Telemedicine will increase substantially, at least for routine health issues, and that we will see far fewer medical office visits in the future.

Eighth, as regular readers know, I am a big fan of behavioral economics. I am currently passing some of my time rereading “Freakonomics,” an early book on behavioral economics. Recently, a phycologist/behavioral economist on NPR tried to explain the irrational run on toilet paper, which I could never understand. His explanation was that it is a classic self-fulfilling prophecy. You go to the store and see the toilet paper supply is depleting fast. You don’t sit there and calculate the real potential need for toilet paper in your household. You just buy as much as you can, because others are. You are convinced that there must be a need that you don’t fully understand, and you FEAR that you will miss out. By the way I recently followed my Marine Corps “innovate” training.

Like toilet paper, there was a run on paper towels, and prices for them were increasing because of demand. I purchased a large supply of paper napkins for cheap, which is what we have been using to wipe down surfaces.

STAY SAFE AND HEALTHY!

