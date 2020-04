Little Lakes Community Center, 4705 S. Main St., Hemlock, will give away free potted tree and shrub seedlings for Earth Day from 3 to 6 p.m. April 22.

Selections include blue or white spruce evergreens, tulip trees, and elderberry or butterfly bushes. Customers are limited to three per species and five total. Donations are accepted; planting instructions will be provided.

Appointments are available for pick-up or delivery. Call 585-727-2230 or email contact@littlelakesny.org for information.