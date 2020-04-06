This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.

I applaud Wegmans for all the safety measures they’ve placed in their stores to keep us and their employees from contracting the COVID-19 virus. That’s the reason why I chose to shop there. However, while trying to buy groceries I did not feel safe at all. Among the many shoppers I observed, only one appeared to be aware of the 6-foot social distancing rule. I’m sure this is happening at other stores as well.

I’ve heard nurses and others suffering with this virus begging others to please follow the precautions that have repeatedly been set forth. The only way we’re going to stop the spread of this pandemic is to take these orders seriously.

I want to add that I called the Wegmans customer care line regarding my frustrating visit. I was told by a courteous woman that they’re working on setting up restrictions on the number of customers allowed to be in their store at one time. My husband saw a video online of how India handles people who don’t distance themselves. They are hit on the back of their legs with a stick! I didn’t suggest they do that though.

God is with us during this trying time and will see us through. He wants us to count our blessings, choose faith over fear, peace over anxiety and choose actions that show we care for others.

Milly Hough

Canandaigua