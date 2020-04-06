A virtual food drive is active now. Food and monetary donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

CANANDAIGUA — As the crises of the COVID-19 pandemic and poverty continue to collide with each other, The Salvation of Canandaigua is holding a virtual food drive to help fill its critically low food pantry.

The Salvation Army feeding programs are seeing a 50% increase in participation statewide.

“The reality is much more dire here in Canandaigua,” said Major Pamela Rhodes of The Salvation Army in Canandaigua.

Typically, between 10 to 15 individuals and families per week are served here. From March 16 to March 31, that number increased to 78 — with a total of 186 individuals served. At the end of March, the total people served was 245.

“We are in serious need of food and other items to help our community during this pandemic,” Rhodes said.

The virtual food drive is active now. Food and monetary donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For information, visit https://give.salvationarmy.org/team/292757.