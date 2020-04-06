Warmer-than-normal temps to continue until the end of the week when snowflakes are possible.

After a cool gray weekend, could the Finger Lakes region see sun and 60-degree temperatures?

The answer is, yes, as the forecast for the start of the new week calls for sunshine and temperatures a little above normal, in the 50s for sure to near 60 degrees.

Some rain will arrive Wednesday and then cooler weather with showers will be around the area to end the week.

Temperatures may be cold enough later Thursday into Friday for a few wet snowflakes to mix in at times.

Looking ahead, Easter Sunday looks to have mixed skies and a possible shower with temperatures around 50 degrees.