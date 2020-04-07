Medical examiner working to determine a cause of death, according to Rochester police

ROCHESTER — A man was found dead following a low-impact crash on Culver Road, just off East Main Street, shortly after midnight Tuesday.

Police said the driver was found unresponsive after he "rolled into a parked car."

The driver was taken to Rochester General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers said a medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The victim's name has not yet been released as of Tuesday morning.