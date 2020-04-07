Ontario County Public Health Tuesday urged everyone to wear a cloth face covering per CDC recommendation

Ontario County Public Health Tuesday urged everyone to wear a cloth face covering per recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends that people voluntarily wear the coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain — such as grocery stores and pharmacies— in order to combat the community spread of COVID-19.

“Cloth face coverings should not replace social distancing. These should be considered an additional protective measure in our fight to stop the transmission of COVID-19,” stated Ontario County Public Health Director Mary Beer. “These coverings help to slow the spread, primarily by reducing the risk of someone giving the virus to others before a person has symptoms.”

We urge the public to work together to create face coverings that meet the following requirements. The CDC reports that cloth face covering should:

— Include multiple layers of fabric

— Allow for breathing without restriction

— Fit snugly but comfortable against the side fo the face

— Be secure with ties or ear loops

— Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape

The recommended cloth face coverings are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Surgical masks and respirators are in short supply and must continue to be reserved for the medical first responders.

“The CDC recommendation does not replace — but rather, it complements — our social distancing efforts,” stated Beer. “It is critical that we continue to wash our hands regularly, cover our coughs, stay at home whenever possible and maintain 6-feet social distancing in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Visit the CDC for more https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html