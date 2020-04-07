“New York's hospitals are unified in the fight against COVID-19,” said HANYS President Bea Grause

Amid concerns that upstate hospitals would be forced to give up ventilators and other life-saving equipment to downstate hospitals, the Healthcare Association of New York State (HANYS) on Monday released the following:

In collaboration with Gov. Cuomo, HANYS and our regional hospital association partners have coordinated a voluntary effort to redeploy available ventilators to regions where they are needed. Hospitals in regions with limited COVID-19 cases at this time are identifying ventilators, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bi-level positive airway pressure (BiPAP) machines they could rapidly redeploy if called upon.

“New York’s hospitals are unified in the fight against COVID-19,” said HANYS President Bea Grause, RN, JD. “Our members have been moving mountains to ensure hospitals in every region of the state have the resources they need. This voluntary ventilator redeployment initiative takes their cooperation to a new level.

The identified equipment will remain in place until redeployment is needed. If redeployment occurs, HANYS will work with providers to rapidly geo-code and transport equipment. The sending hospital will be notified of the location of its ventilators when they reach their destination to facilitate a smooth return.

“Hospitals continue to step up for their colleagues and the people of New York. They’re striking the right balance to protect their local community members while doing everything they can to save lives throughout the state,” said Grause.

HANYS has been working tirelessly to support our members’ efforts and will continue our efforts to make sure needed supplies and staff get to where and when they are needed.

We thank our members for their continued collaboration, and we thank the governor for his partnership in this effort. We will continue to work closely to provide necessary care to all New Yorkers.

The Healthcare Association of New York State is the only statewide hospital and continuing care association in New York, representing nonprofit and public hospitals, nursing homes, home care agencies and other healthcare organizations.