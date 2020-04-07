Downpours and a possible thunderstorm are on the way tonight

Enjoy the nice weather today because rain is forecast to arrive this evening with a few downpours and even a rumble of thunder possible.

Wednesday won't be a washout, but a few showers are likely.

Things turn windy Thursday and temperatures are expected to fall with rain and snow showers into Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the weather looks nicer on Saturday with some sunshine. Temperatures should be warming up on Easter Sunday although some showers are expected later in the day.