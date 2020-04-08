No one was injured in the blaze although the first-floor apartment sustained damage, according to fire crews.

ROCHESTER — Fire crews said an electrical issue sparked a fire at a two-family home on Flanders Street, off Thurston Road around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters said the flames started on the first floor.

Crews said everyone was able to make it out safely.

The first-floor apartment was badly damaged. Four people, including two children, were not able to return home.

The family living on the second floor was allowed back inside.