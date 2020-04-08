Though this should be a time of unity and not politics, I cannot resist comparing the recent actions of President Donald Trump and New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo. To be honest, I have not always agreed with the policies of Governor Cuomo. As with almost any other politician, I am happy with some of his actions and unhappy with others. However, when it comes to press conferences giving updates on COVID-19, I see some major distinctions between these two “leaders."

When Governor Cuomo makes decisions which may not be popular among all constituents, he actually states that he takes full responsibility for those decisions — reminiscent of Harry Truman’s “the buck stops here.” That is in direct contrast with President Trump, who takes no responsibility for anything. He implies that “the buck always stops elsewhere.” He makes sure that everyone at his press conferences praises him (in case you haven’t noticed). He blames anyone/everyone else for any miscalculations and professes that each decision he makes is “perfect.” Anyone who proclaims that he is “perfect” should not be trusted. NO ONE is perfect! Stay informed!

Lynn Johnson

Clifton Springs