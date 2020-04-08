Readers of this newspaper have plenty to worry about in these extraordinary COVID-19 times. Allow me to allay any fears regarding a possible new virus. A remarkable guest essay published on April 1 (appropriately enough) alleged that under cover of the “trusted Inquiring Taxpayer logo” (as yet still in production) I have tried to “bolster a dangerous right-leaning classic.”

I’m not certain what that means, but there may be unacknowledged demons controlling my keyboard. Readers should be confident that thus far there have been no recorded cases of any minds having been infected by the almost invisible enemy lurking “between the lines” of my essays, an enemy discovered by Bob “Cdga Bub” Cobos in the laboratory of his partisan mind.

Rest assured that if and when, as I compose my essays, I come across the “fabric of some local fiscal conservative ideology” I will re-purpose it for use as protective material against the coronavirus. This would serve a constructive purpose, which type of service is mostly what I was recommending in the essay that caused Mr. Cobos to blow his top: “enough is enough.”

The Inquiring Taxpayer would like to use his “trusted brand” to wish everyone, including Gov. Cuomo, Sen. Schumer, President Trump, and Mr. Cobos, all health and safety in this difficult season of our lives. Which is really what is most important just now.

Joe Nacca

Canandaigua