Here’s an interesting thing we’re recently learned.

In early March, the Murdoch family, which owns Fox News (among many other things) cancelled patriarch Rupert Murdoch’s 89th birthday because it was concerned about the coronavirus. During that same period, Fox News executives began directing their staff to work from home when possible and take precautions against the significant crisis that COVID-19 represents.

All the while, their on-air programming dismissed — and often continues to dismiss — the coronavirus as a hoax, a non-starter and just the flu.

The Murdoch family and Fox News are protecting themselves from COVID-19, because it’s a significant threat, while telling tens of millions of Americans that they don’t have to worry because this is not a significant threat.

This isn’t literally the worst thing I’ve ever heard — the Holocaust and the Chinese Cultural Revolution come to mind as an order of magnitude worse — but I’m not sure I have words for how atrocious this is. They knew that a major public health threat was coming, and that millions of people could potentially die, and not only didn’t they warn them, they have been telling people they don’t need to be warned.

They not only didn’t give us the basic information we needed to appreciate how dangerous this is — they actively told us it’s not dangerous.

It’s not enough to say that’s “horrifying” or “monstrous.” It might be enough to call it a crime against humanity. It’s not a political disagreement and it’s not a scientific disagreement; if they disagreed with the basic facts or how they are interpreted, then they wouldn’t be protecting themselves. They’d be taking their chances the way they’re telling the rest of us to. But they are protecting themselves, while telling millions of people whose lives are at risk, “Oh, that? You don’t have to worry about that.”

That is, most certainly, a kind of evil. One that is already dipping its hands in blood, as the death count begins to rise.

But, of course, Fox News executives (and their on-air personalities who went along with this) aren’t the only monsters. We now know that two U.S. senators — Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, and Kelly Loeffler, R-Georgia — received a private briefing from government scientists that so alarmed them that they sold millions of dollars of stock before the general public knew that there was a massive threat to the economy.

This is insider trading, to be sure, and quite possibly illegal, but to talk about that misses the larger point: they heard that a pandemic was coming, one that would wreck the economy, and they believed it enough to sell millions of dollars in their own stock … but they didn’t warn the American people or even lobby the Trump administration to take the threat seriously and get better prepared.

When they heard that many Americans, maybe millions, might die and the economy would teeter … they didn’t do a thing to help anybody. They sold their stocks and sat on their hands.

Voters sent them to the Senate. They swore an oath to serve the American people and instead they hung us out to dry. It’s horrifying. It’s obscene.

President Trump, of course, has done more than anyone to try to convince Americans that this is not a big deal and that they can safely ignore it, or mostly ignore it. But it’s impossible to tell if Trump really believes that or not, so it’s hard to gauge his level of moral culpability for all the ways he puts American lives in danger through sheer incompetence. I have no idea.

But we do know this: Trump told Vice President Pence not to reach out to help states with Democratic governors.

He said it himself, in a press conference. He told Pence, who is heading up the administration’s response to the coronavirus, that if a governor hasn’t been “appreciative” enough, then the federal government shouldn’t be reaching out to try to help a state’s economy or save the lives of its citizens.

So if you live in a state with a Democratic governor, or someone Trump feels criticized by, the federal government isn’t all that interested in helping save your lives or the lives of your family, or supporting the economy you work in.

In the face of a global pandemic, ordinary men and women, Americans from all across the country, have been selfless and heroic, stepping up to support one another in a time of crisis. They are willing to sacrifice everything to do the right thing.

Others have shown moral failure on an epic scale. There is a moral rot in this country, exposed by crisis, as one after another, the rich and powerful literally sit on their hands and watch us die, or even lie to us about the dangers we face, rather than make even the smallest sacrifice or make the slightest effort. It’s like they’d rather see the world burn if it means they don’t have to lend a hand to save our lives and livelihoods.

A recent Facebook meme asks, “What if we just killed the 10 richest people on the planet and then used their money to save everyone else’s lives and keep the economy going?”

Of course I can’t advocate that — and it’s worth remembering that billionaires like Bill Gates and Warren Buffett have done so much good. But I can’t help but ask myself, how would that be morally worse than what people like the Murdochs, Sens. Burr and Loeffler, and even Donald Trump have done? Why is taxing billionaires considered morally worse than spreading false information that collapses the economy and risks millions of American lives? How is universal health care some kind of moral atrocity, but directing the federal government not to help sick people who live in states run by governors you don’t like not beyond contemplation?

This moral rot is far, far more dangerous than the coronavirus. It must be seen, called out and fought by standing together and doing what it takes to get everyone through this.

Benjamin Wachs archives his work at www.FascinatingStranger.com. Email him at Benjamin@FascinatingStranger.com.