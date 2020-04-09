Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Gabrielle Constantino, of Farmington, recently earned a Presidential Scholarship to study at Albright College in Pennsylvania. Scholarships generally go to seniors in the top 5% of their class who demonstrate strong leadership skills and a commitment to service. Constantino attends Victor High School.

Nicholas Varone and Lauren Whitney, of Victor, recently joined Phi Kappa Phi, an honor society for all academic disciplines. Varone joined the chapter at Fordham University and Whitney joined the Nazareth College chapter.