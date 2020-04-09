The Westchester County Democrat appeared to have contracted COVID-19

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.

ALBANY – Former Assemblyman Richard Brodsky, known for his bombastic approach to governing and passion for politics, died Wednesday after appearing to have contracted coronavirus in recent days, his former colleagues and family said.

He was 73.

Brodsky, a Democrat from Greenburgh, Westchester, was a towering figure in the state Legislature from 1983 through 2010, always willing to speak his mind and rail for change in state and local governments.

The news of his death shocked his former colleagues.

"When the virus takes someone that strong and that powerful, it spares none of us," said Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, D-Scarsdale. "He was strong, he was strong-willed. I'm so sad about it. I can't even express myself."

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Brodsky was a close friend who helped him and mentored him when Heastie joined the Assembly in 2001.

"It was an honor to serve with him and watch as he fought, not just for his constituents, but for all New Yorkers," Heastie, D-Bronx, said in a statement.

Brodsky's wife, Paige, said her husband had been sick in recent days with symptoms consistent with coronavirus. He received a test for COVID-19 on Friday, but had not yet received the results.

He died Wednesday morning at home, she said. He also suffered from a heart condition that may have been exacerbated by the virus, she explained.

"He was an award-winning public servant," she said. "He lived his life to serve the public. He was a fabulous father and a very good husband."

Socially liberal and fiscally moderate, Brodsky served 14 terms in Albany, raking up a string of accomplishments that still carry on.

As head of the Assembly Committee on Environmental Conservation, he authored the legislation that created the Environmental Protection Fund that has since provided more than $3 billion to protect and grow the state's natural resources.

"In these times when each of us is getting to that inevitable point of having the tragedy of this virus directly impact our personal lives, that time has arrived for many of us in Albany," Assemblyman Kevin Cahill, D-Kingston, said. "Richard was a gregarious, acerbic, brilliant and unique statesman and his passing leaves a void in our collective memory."

Brodsky's most passionate issue was his fight against the state's public authorities, the shadowy offshoot of state and local governments that often worked behind closed doors while overseeing billions of dollars of public money. He was memorably known to call them "Soviet-style bureaucracies," and they have been at the center of many corruption scandals in New York.

As chairman of the Assembly Committee on Corporations, Authorities and Commissions, Brodsky investigated the authorities and exposed many of their failings.

In one fight, he took on the New York Yankees for the taxpayer funding it received for its new stadium, issuing a report titled, “The House That You Built.”

“Government’s client is the public and not the Yankees,” Brodsky told the New York Times in 2016, and took a shot at high ticket prices: “When the public subsidizes a stadium, there is a public interest in assuring that people can afford events.”

Before he retired from the Assembly, he got the Legislature in 2009 to create the Public Authorities Control board to install oversight over them. The office still operates.

Few lawmakers walked the halls of the state Capitol with Brodsky's vigor and sense of purpose, making his Democrat and Republican colleagues both revere him and loathe to sparring with him.

Brodsky ran twice for state attorney general in 2006 and 2010, but was unsuccessful in the Democratic primaries. In 2006, he quit his run for attorney general to donate a kidney to his then-13-year-old daughter, Willie.

In 2007, he was among the candidates for state comptroller when Alan Hevesi resigned, but his colleagues selected Tom DiNapoli for the post.

"I can’t imagine anyone giving this virus a bigger fight, but it has taken this tenacious, intelligent and passionate voice from us," said Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, a former Republican assemblyman.