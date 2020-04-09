The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Sheet Metal Workers, Local Union No. 46, will conduct a recruitment from May 6 to May 5, 2021, for 10 apprentices.

Applications will be available at smw46.com during the recruitment period. Call (585) 647-3200 with technical questions.

Applicants ages 18 and older must have a high school diploma or equivalent, be able to perform the work physically, pass a drug test, hold a valid New York driver’s license, and have reliable transportation.

Call (585) 254-9151 for information.