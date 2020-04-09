Local individuals, families and corporations are supporting UR Medicine Home Care in Webster through hand sanitizer; masks, face shields and personal protective equipment for front-line staff; volunteers to help deliver meals to our Meals on Wheels; and monetary donations.

As the surge in coronavirus cases grew, so did the need to provide home care visits to at-risk patients with compromised health conditions, along with those in the community needing meals provided by Meals on Wheels of Monroe County.

More people registered to receive meals, so the need for delivery drivers increased. More than 185 volunteers signed up for the program once a call was issued. Meals on Wheels also received more donations from those unable to volunteer their time.

Faculty members Todd Camenisch, Kobi Nathan and Dave Vivek from the Wegmans School of Pharmacy at St. John Fisher College worked to compound hand sanitizer and make it available for clinical staff and volunteers. The team continues to make and donate these sanitizers through their relationship with Thomas Caprio, medical director.

Sewers around Monroe County and the Finger Lakes donated protective masks to the nonprofit organization. Bonadent Dental Laboratory provided over 270 face shield protectors, as well.

Call (585) 787-2233 or visit urmc.rochester.edu/home-care.aspx for information.

