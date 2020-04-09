Don't be surprised to find a coating of snow on the ground Friday morning

Rain is expected at times Thursday morning as a front approaches the Rochester region.

Behind the front, the wind will pick up noticeably around midday and into the afternoon with gusts over 40 mph. But the winds will bring some drier weather and a little sunshine for Thursday afternoon.

Colder air arrives tonight into tomorrow and with that, a little snow will develop for a few hours Friday morning. Don’t be surprised if there is enough snow to coat the ground.

Some sunshine returns Saturday and milder weather returns for Easter Sunday with some rain showers.