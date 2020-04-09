Webster Central School District was honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the NAMM Foundation for a 15th time.

Now in its 21st year, the designation goes to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

To qualify, Webster CSD answered questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities and support for the music programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by the Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

“Music is lifelong if you engage in a community that guides you through 13 years of public school music participation, for then you can’t see yourself without it and will participate into your future,” said Michael Roller, the district’s director of fine arts. “The Webster CSD community, board of education, district administration, central and building-level PTSA organizations, and groups like F.I.R.E. and One Webster Equity all recognize the power of the arts in a well-rounded public school education program. More importantly, I believe they know the value in creating young people who are compassionate, connected and realizing how their contribution can work in harmony with others in our society.

“Music is a special way to seek your own meaning from within, while collaborating with others in something larger than yourself. We are fortunate to be recognized by NAMM for the ways we strive to support opportunities and experiences for our community.”

This award recognizes that Webster CSD is providing learning opportunities as outlined in the Every Student Succeeds Act. The legislation guides implementation in the states and replaces the No Child Left Behind Act, which was criticized for an overemphasis on testing while leaving behind subjects such as music.