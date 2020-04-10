Julie Sherwood @MPN_JSherwood

Friday

Apr 10, 2020 at 11:35 AM


People in quarantine due to the virus reaches 101 in the county.

Ontario County added 7 new cases of COVID-19 on April 9
Total positive confirmed cases: 55
Hospitalized: 8
Quarantine: 101
Recovered: 29
Negative tests for COVID-19: 556

No deaths

Updates daily at Ontario County Public Health