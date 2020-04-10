People in quarantine due to the virus reaches 101 in the county.
This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.
Ontario County added 7 new cases of COVID-19 on April 9
Total positive confirmed cases: 55
Hospitalized: 8
Quarantine: 101
Recovered: 29
Negative tests for COVID-19: 556
No deaths
Updates daily at Ontario County Public Health