The Fairport-Perinton Chamber of Commerce named Elderwood Village at Fairport, 7 Chardonnay Drive, as its Business of the Month of March 2020.

Residents joined Elderwood management, staff and the community in celebrating this recognition.

“My colleagues and I genuinely care about each of our residents,” said Chelsea Crawford, community relations coordinator. “We love on them just as if they were our own family. Residents love back on the staff, too, showing their appreciation for how well their residential community is managed.”

Crawford then shared a recent experience.

“I gave a family a tour of our campus. Their family member was being discharged from rehabilitation and they were told that they had one hour to find a residential placement. Of course, they were frazzled. I felt that the discharge plan was not the safest route for the family. Our administrator, Joe Lynch, agreed.

“So, Joe began making calls, seeking an appropriate solution. The result? The rehabilitation center worked to keep the patient over the weekend, meeting the patient’s care goals and providing the opportunity to thrive safely in an assisted living community upon discharge. Ultimately, Elderwood was chosen as their residence-of-choice. Our community has grown with a happy resident and family.”

In addition to being an active member of the Fairport-Perinton Chamber, Elderwood belongs to Greater Rochester Area Partnership for the Elderly and the Alzheimer’s Association.

“We have a minimum of two Chamber events per month and Elderwood is a part of that gathering,” Chamber President Jim Bilotta said. “Plus, they have opened up their campus to our business networking by being gracious hosts. We recently enjoyed a stuffed omelet-station bar at our monthly coffee. It is through members like Elderwood that build and support our local business and organizational connections. We are stronger, together.”

Tours are available by calling (585) 425-0210. The Chamber welcomes visitors to its events, and encourages those doing business in Bushnell’s Basin, Egypt, Fairport and Perinton to join. Visit fairportperintonchamber.org for information.