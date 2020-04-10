The Happy Pirates recently launched a video in response to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic and the emotional effects it may have on children.

The five-minute video addresses questions kids may have as one of the Pirates has trouble adjusting to the recent changes. It encourages kids to discuss their feelings and emotions, and includes safety tips as well as a new song.

The Happy Pirates crew, who took over from predecessor Gary the Happy Pirate four years ago, consists of Captain Gully, the ukulele-playing, fun-loving leader; Scuttle, the prankster; and Sharkbait, the silly crewmate with a big heart. The characters are played by John Barthelmes, Matthew Roy and Ryan Turco.

“It was important to us to address the issue in an honest way,” Turco said. “The characters we play directly represent the roles of many families today. Sharkbait is very much the younger child, with Scuttle being the older sibling role and the Captain rounding things out as a parental figure.”

Visit thehappypirates.com to view the video.

