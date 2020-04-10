Basil Seggos, commissioner of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, named Paul Bergwall, of Honeoye Falls, as winner of the 2020 Arbor Day artwork contest.

“While Arbor Day is an annual opportunity to recognize the value of trees, it also provides a reminder of what we can do to protect them,” Seggos said. “Utilizing proper tree planting techniques and remembering the importance of care throughout a tree’s life are critical steps to protect New York’s urban and community forests for years to come. Congratulations to Paul Bergwall for taking this year’s honor in truly capturing the countless benefits and beauty that trees provide every day.”

The annual contest accepts artwork and photography submissions of trees in New York state. The winning design is featured on the state’s official Arbor Day poster, and is selected by a committee of representatives from the DEC, NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets, International Paper, Empire State Forest Products Association, and NYS Arborist Association.

Bergwall’s design stood out among this year’s 240 submissions for capturing the charismatic and inspirational qualities of trees.

Arbor Day is held on the last Fridays of April, and was established to encourage farmers and homesteaders to plant trees for shade, fuel and beauty in open areas. Now, it is a chance to celebrate the vital role of trees in everyday life.