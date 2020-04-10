Three students from Scribner Road Elementary School in Penfield recently made the cut for All-County Orchestra.

Lake Weeks and Marina Debbie Apton Rietz are in fourth grade. Fifth grader Bella Wilson also made the All-County Chorus. They are taught by Mary Theresa Russek at Scribner Road.

Students are eligible to audition starting in fourth grade. The orchestra was canceled due to COVID-19; however, each of these musicians performed in front of a judge during Solofest to be selected.