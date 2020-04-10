UR Medicine’s Wilmot Cancer Institute moved its Greece location to 155 Bellwood Drive, 2 miles away from its previous facility at Unity Hospital.

The move brings patients, faculty and staff into a larger, upgraded facility off state Route 390. It will have radiation oncology and medical oncology services. Faculty and staff teams will not change as a result of the move.

“We are committed to the Greece community and believe it’s important for Greece residents to have easy access to the cutting-edge cancer treatments that Wilmot offers, close to home,” said Jonathan Friedberg, director of Wilmot Cancer Institute. “We look forward to continuing to serve our neighbors in Greece with this new location.”

The new facility is nearly 3,000 square feet larger than the current location, and features 10 exam rooms, nine infusion chairs and two private rooms for infusion, as well as a new linear accelerator with additional capabilities for delivering radiation treatments. It has a multipurpose room that WCI Greece plans to use for educational programming or other events for patients and families in the future.

Free parking is available on the premises. Visit bit.ly/2wuMKO9 for information.