City councilmembers say some property owners are experiencing hardships because of coronavirus pandemic

CANANDAIGUA — In an effort to help city property owners facing hardships as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, City Council is looking to delay instituting a late fee on tax payments.

Property taxes are due in May. Ordinarily, a 1 percent late fee is charged for delinquent payments beginning in June, with an additional fee charged for each succeeding month the bill is not paid.

Under a proposed change in the law, property owners will have another month to pay without penalty, through June, with the late fee added in July. If unpaid still in August, a 3 percent fee is charged, followed by a 6 percent fee in September. If still unpaid by October, it's 6 percent, plus 1 percent more for each succeeding month.

Councilman Jim Terwilliger, who proposed the idea, said this is consistent with what Ontario County has done.

A public hearing on the city plan is scheduled for April 16.

The vast majority of property taxes in the city are paid during the first month, according to City Manager John Goodwin. By the second month, about 95 percent of the taxes are paid up.

“Given the circumstances, people may need more time,” Goodwin said. “City Council wants to help where they can.”

In discussing the issue last Tuesday during a committee meeting, councilmembers were supportive of the idea. This comes at a time when the city’s revenue picture is uncertain, as the pandemic is creating an estimated $1.5 million loss in sales tax and other revenues.

While understanding of the need for the waiver, Councilmember Renée Sutton said it would be appreciated if taxes were paid on time, if it can be done.

“It pays for vital services in the city,” Sutton said. “We need the revenue.”

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.