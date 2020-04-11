Charlie Tan, who admitted to killing his father, is serving a 20-year sentence on gun charges

ROCHESTER — The Pittsford man who admitted to shooting and killing his father wants his sentence tossed out.

A federal judge sentenced Charlie Tan to 20 years for federal gun charges.

He admitted to the shooting in November in a prior attempt to vacate his current sentence.

New paperwork filed by his attorneys argue a judge didn't consider his age, or that he grew up in an abusive household.

His father, Jim Tan, was found dead in their Pittsford home back in February 2015. Jim Tan was president of the Canandaigua-based Dynamax Imaging.

Tan, who pleaded guilty to federal gun charges, made the admission in November 2019 in an attempt to vacant his current sentence. He alleges that abuse inside his home led him to what he describes as being "single-mindedly focused on killing my father." He also claims his trial lawyers never used that emotional distress as a defense.

"I entered my parents' home through the back door, walked upstairs, turned into my father's office, and shot my father three times as he was sitting at his desk," Tan wrote in an affidavit filed in federal court in November 2019. "I knew I had killed him."

After a jury failed to reach a verdict, the judge tossed out the murder charge. Then in 2017, Tan was charged for illegally buying a gun to be used in a crime. He pleaded guilty but at that point did not admit to killing his father. He later said he didn't admit to shooting him during his murder trial based on advice from his attorneys at the time.

In court documents filed March 6, federal prosecutors argue Tan's lawyers "very successfully" represented him for over three years.

Bill Gargan, who was the prosecutor when Charlie Tan was charged with murder and now runs the domestic violence bureau in the Monroe County District Attorney's office, last fall said he was aware of the abuse that was going on inside the Tan home.

"I wish I could tell you the number of people I've encountered professionaly who have been in situations far worse and yet did not take it upon themselves to murder the abuser," Gargan told News 10NBC in November.