This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.

Remember when Canandaigua was listed as one of the 50 best places to live in upstate New York in 2019? As I saw friends sharing this point of pride on social media, I agreed. Thinking about the historic homes on Main Street, the grand courthouse, the picture-perfect downtown and, of course, the pristine waters of Canandaigua Lake, wasn’t it obvious?

Today, as our country battles COVID-19, we know that Canandaigua is not immune. Schools are on hiatus, businesses are closed and people have lost their jobs. No doubt, the aftershocks of this pandemic will be felt for years to come. Mr. Rogers found comfort in his mother’s words when she told him that in times of disaster to always “look for the helpers.”

It is easy to spot the helpers in Canandaigua. Community organizations are stepping up to come to the aid of all people affected. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County is providing an online hub of information on local resources, including parenting advice, local food pantries and financial aid. The Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce is providing support for businesses and nonprofits to guide us through this challenging time. The United Way and the Rochester Area Community Foundation have pooled funding to deploy flexible resources to nonprofits impacted by COVID-19. The Canandaigua City School District is distributing free lunches to ensure no child goes hungry.

Wood Library is doing our part, too. Library staff are working remotely to ensure that you can continue to access free e-books and audiobooks through OWWL2Go, language learning tools and family history research databases. The librarians are offering digital content to support families with children at home and adults who are seeking a distraction from the news. Digital library cards are available to make it easier to access online materials. We are posting regularly on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, offering helpful and uplifting content that we hope you will find useful and fun. The New Yorker Discussion Group, Knitter’s Konnection and Storytime with Mrs. Ferris can be found online. Book lovers can connect with others through our online book discussion forum. And, there is more to come!

We are experiencing the best of Canandaigua right now. As we look back on this moment, we will remember the compassion, resiliency and caring of people in our community to help one another. I am proud that Wood Library is a part of this effort.

Jenny Goodemote is executive director of Wood Library in Canandaigua.