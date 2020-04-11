This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.

On March 27, Congress passed and President Trump signed the $2.2 trillion CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act). It weighs in at a modest 880 pages. Its myriad titles, subtitles, short titles, parts, subparts, etc., offer challenging entertainment for those homebound due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And then one moves on to the body of the text.

One might say that this is less a stimulus bill than a rescue bill. In signing it, President Trump said, “This will provide urgently needed relief,” a declaration echoed by multiple legislators, Democrat and Republican, who worked to craft the legislation. In coming days and weeks lawyers, accountants, financial regulators, lobbyists and others will parse the 880 pages trying to figure out exactly who gets what and how. Already, I’ve seen commentary on the bill’s shortcomings leading to suggestions for the inevitable Phase 4 legislation.

In essence, this bill is intended to offer essential financial aid to citizens and businesses who are dying, either literally or metaphorically. To the extent that it fulfills that purpose, few will argue with it.

One well-advertised feature of the CARES Act is that checks will automatically be sent to many adult citizens. Using 2019 or 2018 tax returns as well as Social Security records, the U.S. Treasury will disburse $1,200 checks to single adults whose adjusted gross income was $75,000 or less. Make that $2,400 checks to couples whose AGI was $150,000 or less. For each dependent child, another $500 check will be sent.

Above the $75,000/$150,000 thresholds, the checks are gradually reduced, eventually being completely phased out.

The primary purpose of these checks is to serve as an emergency monetary lifeline to those who are sinking. Thankfully, not everyone is sinking. And while everyone may need a roll of toilet paper, not everyone needs a check. There is a huge gap between a couple that earned $40,000 in income for 2019 and a couple that reported income of $170,000. Allowing for inevitable exceptions, we might generally surmise that the former couple may well need (urgently need, at that) at least $2,400 while the latter couple can likely survive quite well without the government’s $1,400 check (the amount left after the phaseout reduction).

To be fair, Congress probably did its best with this legislation. Federal representatives from 50 states can hardly be expected to pinpoint precisely who is suffering for lack of dollars and who is not.

The Inquiring Taxpayer believes that local knowledge can be brought to bear in the here and now. Local efforts can improve upon the blanket measure crafted at the federal level.

All of us know people who are being crushed by this virus for lack of money. You, yourself, may be among that number. All of us also know people who are getting on quite well financially. I hope that you are among that number. I would like to suggest a Canandaigua CARES Act. Or, perhaps, simply Canandaigua CARES.

The essence of Canandaigua CARES is very simple. Those who can see their way to do so will transfer their CARES checks, either entirely or in part, to a fund which will be used to support our neediest neighbors. This fund, administered by a local financial institution, social service/charitable organization or an ad hoc entity will establish the mechanisms and criteria by which the money will be donated and distributed. I urge anyone reading this to ask, “Is my organization capable of handling this?”

Acknowledging that several groups and many individuals are already acting generously, I believe that a program along the lines of Canandaigua CARES will engender an uplifting community spirit especially important at this time. Neighbors working hand in hand to help each other in a community-wide effort.

Obviously, there are details that need to be worked out, but there is little doubt that local people can handle it. The fund may be used for cash disbursements, for purchasing and giving gift cards from local merchants, and for other innovative ideas aimed at keeping our community whole. Organizations currently doing good work along these lines might unify their efforts within the Canandaigua CARES umbrella.

Well, that’s an idea — good, bad or indifferent. Reactions welcomed.

Joe Nacca of Canandaigua is a frequent Messenger Post contributor.