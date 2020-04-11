The Office for the Aging sees a 30 percent increase because of COVID-19

NAPLES — Kevin Sloan, clad in his New York Yankees ball cap, face mask and rubber gloves, arrived right on schedule Tuesday morning at his meal-delivery stop.

Volunteers Skip and Judy Miller, who help distribute meals to seniors around the area, were there to greet Sloan in the parking lot of Naples Creek Apartments. Sloan’s stop was one of several — along with stops in Canandaigua, West Bloomfield and Honeoye — where a red Ontario County Office for the Aging van is seen every weekday bringing meals to seniors.

In all, the Office for the Aging runs 20 routes throughout the county for the meal program that has skyrocketed since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The number of meals jumped nearly 30 percent over one month, from the end of February to the close of March. Last week, 326 meals were going out daily, up from 243 at the end of February.

“We’ve had a lot more home-delivered meals, and that’s to be expected with COVID-19,” said Irene Coveny, director of the Ontario County Office for the Aging.

Seniors countywide are getting extra TLC from the office during the pandemic. Ensuring that all older adults — who are in a high-risk group for COVID-19 — eat well and regularly is a major mission for the Office for the Aging, which is doing all it can to keep seniors at home. The meal deliveries are now offered to anyone ages 60 or older, not just those who are unable to leave home. Seniors can also receive help with grocery and pharmacy deliveries and with the process of ordering online.

Coveny said one of the most dramatic increases in meal delivery in the county took place in Honeoye. The Honeoye Food Pantry teamed up with the Office for the Aging, driving meal deliveries there from two to 19 practically overnight and now with deliveries Monday through Friday in that community. That was thanks to a strong volunteer force that sprang into action, she said.

That same spirit is alive countywide.

The meal delivery program traditionally relies on about 200 volunteers. Many of the volunteers are seniors themselves and with the pandemic, those volunteers, rightly so, decided to stay home. Coveny said that as soon as word got out about the volunteer shortage, 80 people responded to fill the gap.

More people are at home, unable to work or working from home, and have time to volunteer — which is much appreciated by all, said Coveny.

Looking ahead, the Office for the Aging is planning for the possibility of tapping into a program called Mom’s Meals, which would provide meals to seniors via FedEX. That would be used only if meal demand exceeds what the Ontario County nutrition kitchen can handle, Coveny said.