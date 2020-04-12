Police report the pair kidnapped a woman from her apartment using force and a weapon

Canandaigua City Police charged Marc A. Cooper II, 28, and Colby McClure, 30 with first-degree robbery, second-degree kidnapping, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, and two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny. Cooper was also charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The pair, both from Canandaigua, were arrested April 11.

According to City Police, in the late hours on April 10, Cooper and McClure kidnapped a female victim from her apartment using force and a weapon. The pair forced the victim into her car and they drove her to a local bank where the victim was compelled to withdraw money from an ATM machine. The pair then drove the victim to Rochester. While in Rochester, the victim was able to escape from the vehicle and seek help.

In the early morning hours of April 11, the Canandaigua Police Department began investigating the incident and eventually put out an all-points bulletin for Cooper, McClure and the victim’s vehicle, which was believed to still be in the Rochester area.

Later in the morning on April 11, the victim’s stolen vehicle was located in Rochester by the Rochester Police Department. When RPD attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle fled and led the RPD on a vehicle pursuit, before the vehicle crashed. After a brief foot pursuit, Cooper and McClure, who were occupants of the vehicle, were detained by RPD and eventually turned over to the Canandaigua Police Department.

After further investigation by the Canandaigua Police Department, the above charges were filed against the pair. Cooper, who is currently on parole, was held in the Ontario County Jail without bail. McClure was also held at the Ontario County Jail without bail.

The female victim, who was known to both Cooper and McClure, suffered minor injuries that did not require medical attention.